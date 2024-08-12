Bitget Concludes 1st COO Apprenticeship Program, Nurturing the Next Generation of Web3 Innovators with Practical Leadership Experience.

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its inaugural COO Apprenticeship Program in Europe, launched as part of the #Blockchain4Youth initiative. The program, running from April 8 to July 30, 2024, was designed to bolster Bitget's market presence and user education in European countries outside its core markets, including Germany, France, Italy, and Poland. It focused on engaging young talent to drive brand promotion and strengthen market influence in these long-tail regions.



The COO Apprenticeship Program was introduced to provide an exceptional opportunity for young professionals to gain hands-on experience in the blockchain industry. The inaugural program targeted Europe, the response exceeded initial expectations, with 25 apprentices recruited from various EU countries, and 17 successfully graduating.

Throughout the program, participants engaged in various strategic tasks, including market research, go-to-market (GTM) strategy implementation, and the organization of multiple offline meetups. The program culminated in the successful execution of 6 offline events across Serbia, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, and Romania, reaching over 210 attendees. These meetups, held despite the challenges posed by the summer period and limited preparation time, were instrumental in enhancing Bitget's brand visibility and fostering community engagement in these regions.

As a highlight of the program, the top three apprentices will have the exclusive opportunity to travel to Dubai for a three-day mentorship program. This intensive experience will provide them with invaluable insights into the daily responsibilities and challenges faced by senior business leaders, working closely with Bitget's COO, Vugar Usi Zade.

Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget, commented, "We are incredibly proud of the impact our COO Apprenticeship Program has had in nurturing the next generation of Web3 leaders. The hands-on experience and mentorship provided to our participants are crucial in developing the skills necessary for success in this rapidly evolving industry. As part of our commitment to talent development and accelerated growth, Bitget will continue to offer apprenticeship and internship programs across key markets, ensuring we support and cultivate new talents globally."

