Tickets for the Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season are on sale from 13 August

MACAU, August 12 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, co-ordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and supported by the BOC Macau, the Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season will be inaugurated on 1 September. The new Concert Season will present 14 distinctive concerts, allowing music aficionados to have rich music experience. Tickets are on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network from 12pm on 13 August, with various discounts available.

Under the baton of the Music Director Zhang Lie, the new Concert Season will kick off with the Opening Concert “Splendor of the Strings” that combines Chinese and Western instruments, featuring percussionists Yin Fei and Liu Heng to present Duo Percussion Concerto “New Century of the Dragon Year” 1st Movement - The Sun, as well as the internationally renowned young violinist Lao Li, showcasing the splendour of Chinese national music, and highlighting the fusion of Chinese and Western cultures in Macao.

The Closing Concert “Auspicious Arrival” will feature jinghu soloist Wang Caiyun, yangqin soloist Liu Yinxuan and soprano Cui Rui, highlighting the diversity and depth of Chinese music. In order to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the Macao Chinese Orchestra will specially present the concerts “A Full Moon Night at the Ruins of St Paul’s 2024” and “Fiery Trees and Silver Flowers”. In the concert “Fiery Trees and Silver Flowers”, the famous percussion ensemble “Mighty Hammers” is invited to recreate the classic piece “Uproar in Heaven” from the “Journey to the West”, one of the four great Chinese classics. Moreover, the Concert Season will feature the contemporary leading guqin performer Chen Leiji to present the concert “Soulful Elegance”, allowing music aficionados to appreciate the tradition of ethnic music.

In addition, the Concert Season features four sections of “Wind, Bowed-Strings, Plucked-Strings, and Percussion” led by celebrated performers, namely Wu Wei, Deng Jiandong, Zhang Gaoxiang and Wang Yidong, allowing music aficionados to have a different music experience. Other concerts include the Cantonese Opera Concert “Unveiling the Harmonious Voices”, presented by President of Guangdong Cantonese Opera Theatre, Zeng Xiaomin, the National Class One Actor, Wen Ruqing, and other notable figures and rising stars of Guangdong Cantonese Opera Theatre

Tickets for the Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season are on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network from 12pm on 13 August 2024 (Tuesday). Various discounts are available for this new Concert Season. Holders of Macao Resident Identity Card can enjoy a 50% discount on tickets for the Concert of Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland “Fiery Trees and Silver Flowers”. For the “Music Director Conducting Series” package discounts, members of the public who purchase tickets for any two concerts conducted by the Music Director Zhang Lie can enjoy a 50% discount, regardless of ticket price or number of tickets. Holders of BOC Credit Card or BOC Card will receive a 30% discount tickets for special programmes, as well as a 20% discount on tickets for non-special programmes.

For more information about the new Concert Season, please visit the website of Cultural Affairs Bureau at www.icm.gov.mo and the website of the Macao Chinese Orchestra’s website at www.ochm-macau.org. The new Concert Season booklets can be obtained at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets for free. The electronic version is available at the Macao Chinese Orchestra’s website. For enquiries, please contact OCHM through tel. no. 2853 0782 during office hours; 24-hour booking hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.