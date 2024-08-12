Pick Tennessee Products Gears Up for Fair

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is excited to announce that the Pick Tennessee Products Experience at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair is back for 2024.

“Fairs center on agriculture, and the Pick Tennessee Products Experience is no exception,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We are eager to welcome fairgoers back to the Pick Tennessee Store. The store was a huge hit last year and is going to be even bigger and better this year. Be sure to stop by and shop for yourself or find gifts for friends and family.”

Visitors to the fair can purchase Tennessee-made foods, beverages, spreads, as well as soaps and wood products at the Pick Tennessee Store.

The Pick Tennessee Products Experience includes daily agricultural demonstrations of interest to all ages. Check out sessions on cooking, Christmas tree trimming, wool spinning, cut flower arranging, canning, pickling, and even an insect petting zoo.

A different free food sample will be available each day such as Moon Pies, Little Debbie’s, watermelon, cheeses, bacon, beef sticks, ice cream, and watermelon. Free samples of whole milk and chocolate milk will be available every day inside the Pick Tennessee Products Experience space.

Adults and children will love the new commodity room where they can learn about various commodities in the state through immersive experiences. There are games, visuals, touch and feel activities, and more that will facilitate learning.

The Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair runs from Aug. 15-24, 2024 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon, Tenn.