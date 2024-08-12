Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,823 in the last 365 days.

Pick Tennessee Products Gears Up for Fair

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is excited to announce that the Pick Tennessee Products Experience at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair is back for 2024.

“Fairs center on agriculture, and the Pick Tennessee Products Experience is no exception,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We are eager to welcome fairgoers back to the Pick Tennessee Store. The store was a huge hit last year and is going to be even bigger and better this year. Be sure to stop by and shop for yourself or find gifts for friends and family.”

Visitors to the fair can purchase Tennessee-made foods, beverages, spreads, as well as soaps and wood products at the Pick Tennessee Store.

The Pick Tennessee Products Experience includes daily agricultural demonstrations of interest to all ages. Check out sessions on cooking, Christmas tree trimming, wool spinning, cut flower arranging, canning, pickling, and even an insect petting zoo.

A different free food sample will be available each day such as Moon Pies, Little Debbie’s, watermelon, cheeses, bacon, beef sticks, ice cream, and watermelon. Free samples of whole milk and chocolate milk will be available every day inside the Pick Tennessee Products Experience space.

Adults and children will love the new commodity room where they can learn about various commodities in the state through immersive experiences. There are games, visuals, touch and feel activities, and more that will facilitate learning.

The Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair runs from Aug. 15-24, 2024 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon, Tenn.

You just read:

Pick Tennessee Products Gears Up for Fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more