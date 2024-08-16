Folio3’s Latest Milestone: We’re Now a Shopify Plus Certified Partner

Folio3 celebrates becoming a Shopify Plus Certified Partner, enhancing its services with advanced platform features, scalability, and exclusive resources.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Folio3, a leading provider of Shopify solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey: achieving Shopify Plus Certified Partner status. With a strong focus on unified commerce and B2B, we’ve been dedicated to delivering exceptional Shopify experiences.

Key Highlights

- 10+ Years of Experience: A decade-long journey in the Shopify ecosystem.

- 100+ Merchants Served: Diverse projects ranging from simple sites to enterprise solutions.

- Shopify & Shopify Plus: Comprehensive services across both platforms.

- 6 to 7 Marketplace Apps: Innovative solutions available in the Shopify Marketplace.

- Certified Shopify Plus Partner: Recognized expertise, driving growth and success for our clients.

- Success Stories: In-depth case studies showcasing our impactful solutions.

Since our inception, Folio3 has been committed to excellence, transforming from a small group of passionate individuals into a leading force in the Shopify ecosystem. Our journey has been marked by perseverance, innovation, and a collaborative spirit, culminating in our recognition as an official Shopify Plus Partner.

"Becoming a Shopify Plus Partner is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Talhauddin, Lead Software Engineer at Shopify. "This achievement shows our skills and strengthens our promise to keep delivering top-quality Shopify solutions that help our clients grow and succeed."

Our selection for Shopify's Fast Track to Shopify Plus program highlights our proficiency in attracting and servicing enterprise-level Shopify clients, executing flawless Shopify builds and integrations, and Shopify Plus development for distinctive products and services that enhance the Shopify ecosystem. This meticulous evaluation process confirmed our ability to meet the high standards required to support and elevate enterprise businesses on Shopify Plus.

With a strong foundation in Shopify ecommerce and Shopify Plus, coupled with a robust app portfolio on the Shopify Marketplace, Folio3 is poised to deliver unparalleled value to its clients. As a certified Shopify Plus Partner, we are excited to embark on this new chapter of growth and opportunity, solidifying our position as a leading provider of Shopify solutions.

About Folio3

Folio3 is your full-service digital and software partner. Dedicated to helping you and your business grow from inception to success. We specialize in crafting cutting-edge digital solutions, enhancing your online presence that drive sales with websites and e-commerce stores, optimize your operations for greater efficiency and profitability through ERP and cloud solutions. With our expertise, creativity, and commitment, we turn your ideas into reality, ensuring your business thrives in the digital age.