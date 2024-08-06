Shopify Announces Mandatory Upgrade to Checkout Extensibility for Enhanced Checkout Experience by August 13, 2024

Shopify's new Checkout Extensibility, effective August 14, 2024, promises faster, secure checkouts. Upgrade to avoid disruptions and enjoy enhanced features.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopify eCommerce development is revolutionizing the eCommerce landscape once again with its latest upgrade to Checkout Extensibility, promising faster, more secure checkouts for merchants. Effective August 13, 2024, Shopify will no longer support the checkout.liquid theme file for the Information, Shipping, and Payment pages. Shopify Plus merchants are urged to upgrade to the new Checkout Extensibility system to avoid potential disruptions and leverage enhanced features.

Talha Uddin - Engineering Manager & Lead Software Engineer at Folio3 - shared, “Shopify's mandatory upgrade to checkout extensibility is a significant step forward for the ecommerce industry. At Folio3 Software, we have been at the forefront of developing robust and flexible checkout solutions. We are excited to see Shopify aligning with this industry trend and believe this will drive innovation and better customer experiences across the board.”

Starting August 14, 2024, Shopify stores that haven’t upgraded will face several restrictions, including delayed Shopify Payments payouts, disabled risk indicators, locked customizations, and restricted payment gateways. Checkout.liquid, deprecated since 2021, is less secure under the latest PCI DSS v4 standards, making the switch to Checkout Extensibility crucial for maintaining compliance and security.

Checkout Extensibility offers robust features, allowing for app-based, upgrade-safe, and high-performing customizations. Shopify Plus merchants can now create unique checkout experiences without coding, using applications and branding tools. This new system supports integrations with Shop Pay, ensuring a consistent and speedy checkout process.

Currently, Checkout Extensibility is available exclusively to Shopify Plus merchants. Shopify plans to extend this powerful technology to other plans in the future, ensuring that all merchants can eventually benefit from these advancements.



You will be getting the following advantages if you switch to Shopify Checkout Extensibility:

- No-Code Customizations: Easily customize checkout pages using built-in apps and a user-friendly interface.

- Enhanced Performance: Enjoy faster loading times and improved conversion rates, with checkout interactions twice as fast.

- Better Security: Benefit from PCI DSS v4 compliance and a sandboxed environment for additional security.

- Seamless Integration: Integrate customizations with Shop Pay for a cohesive checkout experience.

- New Features: Access to one-page checkout, stackable discounts, Shopify bundles, and more.



Folio3’s team of Shopify Plus development experts can help you transition smoothly to Checkout Extensibility.



About Folio3

Folio3 is a leading eCommerce solutions provider, partnering with businesses for Shopify and Magento development. With extensive experience in the industry, Folio3 offers tailored solutions to enhance online stores and drive growth. For more information, you can connect with us.