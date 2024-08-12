Introducing Double-Acting Traffic Doors: Durable, Lightweight, Customizable Solutions for High-Traffic Areas

Traffic Doors from Special-Lite are perfect for a variety of applications including restaurants. Beyond our stock and special anodized finishes, we offer standard and custom paint colors, Vision Lite Kit options with acrylic windows, and accessories like push plates and kick plates. Choose from nearly unlimited options to design your perfect double-acting door system.

Special-Lite is proud to announce the launch of a new line of Double-Acting Traffic Doors, built on and inspired by the door manufacturer’s well-known products.

When you combine the legacy and innovation Special-Lite is known for with its best-in-class customer service, this stands out as a superior choice.” — Alex Esposito, VP of Product Engineering, Sales, and Marketing