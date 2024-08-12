16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Torrence circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County





9 August 2024





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 14 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), created by the August 1, 2024, retirement of Judge John M. Torrence.





There are 11 applicants, of whom six indicate they are female and five indicate they are male. Two report being minority applicants, with one declining to report. Seven applicants work in the private sector and four work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 42.5 years.





Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 11 applicants:





Kyle S. Belew

Lauren D. Barrett

Jeremy J. Baldwin

Michelle L. Cocayne

Kaitlin E. Gallen

Ashley N. Garrett

Robert E. J. Gordon

Brandon A. Lawson

Stephanie N. Lopez

Patricia M. Scaglia

R. Travis Willingham





The commission expects to interview applicants starting at 9 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2024, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Each applicant will be notified separately of the time scheduled for their interview. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating. Interviews will not be available online.





Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 14 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.





The members of the commission are Anthony Rex Gabbert, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Thomas Porto; and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.









Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600