Media Advisory: NMAC Hosts U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS Sept. 12-15 in New Orleans
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Pavni Guharoy, pguharoy@nmac.org, 240-372-8394
Karen Addis, karen@addispr.com, 301-787-2394
WHO:
NMAC, formerly known as the National Minority AIDS Council, is a 37-year-old community organization that “leads with race” as the only sustainable way to end the HIV epidemic in the United States.
WHAT:
Hosted by NMAC, the United States Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA) is the nation’s largest gathering for community building and advocacy mobilization.
This year’s meeting will focus on HIV in the South, telling stories of those living with and impacted by HIV in the region and the transformative work happening across southern communities.
The program will feature workshops and poster presentations on prevention, biomedical tools, advocacy, and treatment and research.
Presentation tracks include: Racism and Race; Best Practices in Telehealth; Biomedical HIV Prevention; Ending the Epidemic: Next Steps; Stigma and Prioritizing People Living with HIV; Public Policy; Track en Español; Trauma-Informed Care/Mental Health; and Treatment and Research.
WHERE:
Hyatt Regency New Orleans
601 Loyola Avenue
WHEN:
Sept. 12-15, 2024
TO REGISTER:
Members of the media who cover the meeting can attend for free. To register, please contact Taelor Clay at tclay@nmac.org or 202-909-9118.
TO SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW:
Contact Karen Addis at karen@addispr.com or 301-787-2394.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
View the conference agenda, or visit the conference web page on the NMAC website.
