Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,541 in the last 365 days.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION STAR SAM NEILL TO AUCTION CAST-SIGNED FUNKO POPS! TO SUPPORT CHILD REFUGEES

Sam Neill’s Personal Set of Cast-Autographed Funko Pops!

Sam Neill’s Personal Set of Cast-Autographed Funko Pops!

PROPSTORE IS PROUD TO PRESENT CAST-SIGNED FUNKO POPS! FROM THE JURASSIC PARK AND JURASSIC WORLD FILMS FROM SAM NEILL’S PERSONAL ARCHIVE

Propstore has had a very successful relationship with Mr. Neill and we are thrilled he has contributed this incredible item to the auction.”
— Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION STAR SAM NEILL TO AUCTION CAST-SIGNED FUNKO POPS! TO SUPPORT CHILD REFUGEES

PROPSTORE IS PROUD TO PRESENT CAST-SIGNED FUNKO POPS! FROM THE JURASSIC PARK AND JURASSIC WORLD FILMS FROM SAM NEILL’S PERSONAL ARCHIVE

THE AUCTION OF FUNKO POPS! SIGNED BY LAURA DERN (DR. ELLIE SATTLER), JEFF GOLDBLUM (DR. IAN MALCOLM), CHRIS PRATT (OWEN GRADY), BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD (CLAIRE DEARING) AND SAM NEILL (DR. ALAN GRANT) WILL BENEFIT SAVE THE CHILDREN NEW ZEALAND

JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION (2022)
Sam Neill’s Personal Set of Cast-Autographed Funko Pops!
https://propstoreauction.com/lot-details/index/catalog/397/lot/139023

Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia companies, will hold its annual live auction of film and TV memorabilia this month, which will include these cast-signed Funko Pops!.

Over 1,900 rare and iconic are expected to fetch over $10 million during Propstore’s unique Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which will run over three days from Thursday, August 15 through Sunday August 18 starting at 9:30am PT each day. Registration is now open at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/397

Online proxy bids can be submitted from effective immediately. In-room bidding will be open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles, on August 15th. Online and telephone bids can be placed across the whole event.

Sam Neill commented: “They’re all signed. They’re unopened. No one else has this set in the world. They’re absolutely invaluable. And you will want to go for the auction and get these. Look here’s me, rather cruelly with a grey beard and a hat of course… you won’t want to miss out on this, will you?”
Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, said on the upcoming auction: "Propstore has had a very successful relationship with Mr. Neill and we are thrilled he has contributed this incredible item to the auction. We are honored that he has chosen Propstore to help with the child refugee crisis that affects the entire globe."

# # #

Notes to Editors:

For further information, catalog images, and interviews, please contact:
Felicity Beardshaw at Propstore at felicity@propstore.com or +44 (0)7901 848262

Lot images can be downloaded from the following Dropbox link (copy and paste link): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/gwf89n8tqyv7rpmc66t8o/ALiXFza8XkoBpEa42Rt-AvY?rlkey=vmmnlx8bxvbifcrxnhdbfaze7&st=k1jjv2pq&dl=0

Please credit: Propstore

For further information please contact:
Felicity Beardshaw at Propstore at felicity@propstore.com or (+44) 7901 848 262

Registration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/397

About Propstore

In 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.

Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com.

Bethany Willetts
Blaze PR
+1 310-395-5050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION STAR SAM NEILL TO AUCTION CAST-SIGNED FUNKO POPS! TO SUPPORT CHILD REFUGEES

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more