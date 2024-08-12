New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is Now Offering a Residential Drug Program in Southern California

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a top facility at the forefront of rehab and recovery services, is happy to announce that it is now offering a residential drug rehab program in California. The program provides a structured and immersive environment for individuals seeking help for substance abuse and addiction issues.

Residential rehab, also known as inpatient care, is a type of drug rehabilitation offered by New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. that requires the patient to stay at a drug rehab center for a certain period of time, usually between 30 and 90 days. During this time, the patient receives intensive addiction treatments, counseling, and support from a team of experts who specialize in substance use disorder and mental health.

“At our SoCal Rehab Center, we offer a full range of addiction recovery services for people who are suffering from drug abuse or alcohol abuse,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “We have a team of experts trained and experienced in providing effective and compassionate care for our patients. We use a combination of traditional and alternative therapies that are based on the latest research and best practices in the field.”

The residential drug rehab provided at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. creates a welcoming environment that delivers expertly tailored care to meet each client’s unique needs. From day treatment to outpatient care, the leading facility caters to a wide spectrum of requirements that offer patients extensive benefits. These include:

24/7 Support and Supervision: Residential drug rehab provided by New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. ensures 24/7 care supervision to help patients with the crucial early stages of recovery when cravings and withdrawal symptoms can be difficult.

Therapeutic Services: From individual counseling, group therapy, family therapy, and holistic treatments, the leading treatment center services address the psychological, emotional, and social aspects of addiction.

Skill Building: New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. offers life skills training, such as stress management, communication skills, and relapse prevention techniques to help individuals maintain sobriety and transition back into daily life.

“Whether you need inpatient or outpatient care, we can help you find the best option for you. We also offer detoxification services for those who need to safely withdraw from drugs or alcohol before starting their treatment. We accept most major insurances and offer flexible payment plans for those who need them,” added the spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. invites individuals wishing to learn more about its residential drug rehab program to contact its friendly team via its website today.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provide patients with the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

