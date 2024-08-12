2024 E-Learning Course on Decentralization, Local Governance, and Localizing SDGs in Asia and the Pacific Opening Session

Description

The virtual Opening Session marks the start of the 2024 E-Learning Course on Decentralization, Local Governance, and Localizing SDGs in Asia and the Pacific. The session aims to orient ADB staff and government officials from Developing Member Countries (DMC) who have been selected to participate in the tutored e-learning program that will run from 26 August 2024 to 4 October 2024.

Participants will get to know more about the course structure and modalities, course platform, and meet the course team and their fellow participants.

Mr. H.K. Dwivedi, Chief Advisor (Finance) to the Chief Minister of the Indian State of West Bengal and is a former chief secretary of the state, will join the session as keynote speaker. Mr. Dwivedi will share valuable insights on subnational governance.

Biography of Keynote Speaker

H.K. Dwivedi is the current Chief Advisor (Finance) to the Chief Minister of the Indian State of West Bengal and is a former chief secretary of the state. He has 36 years of extensive experience in public finance where he is actively involved in public financial management reforms, and State value-added tax (VAT) and Goods and Services VAT design and implementation. During his term as Finance Secretary, he managed Institutional Finance, channeling bank credit to priority sectors such as poverty alleviation, housing, drinking water, and micro and small enterprises.

Mr. Dwivedi received the Chief Minister’s Award for outstanding contribution in public service in 2013-2014 and the National Award for e-Governance twice, for VAT in 2013-2014 and for excise tax in 2017-2018.

He holds a master’s degree in Development Management from the London School of Economics (LSE), and a PhD in Development Studies from Calcutta University.

Objectives

Part 1: Share insights into subnational governance in a federal state.

Part 2:

Introduce the course structure and its implementation modalities.

Explain the functionality of the course platform.

Provide an opportunity for the Resource Persons and Participants to get to know each other.

Collect expectations from the course participants.

Target participants

ADB staff in Headquarters and Resident Missions

Relevant national and sub-national government officials from DMCs

How to register

Please contact Ms. Ma. Antoinette Figurasin ([email protected]) and Ms. Ranna Maih Pintor ([email protected]).