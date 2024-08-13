Soil Amendments Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.89 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.2%

Soil Amendments Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Soil Amendments Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The soil amendments market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.2 billion in 2023 to $4.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to government subsidies and incentives, soil erosion concerns, organic farming trends, crop rotation practices, awareness and education.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The soil amendments market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to precision agriculture adoption, climate change adaptation, regenerative agriculture practices, government regulations, circular economy initiatives.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Soil Amendments Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10217&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Soil Amendments Market

The increasing concern about soil degradation is expected to propel the growth of the soil amendments market going forward. Soil degradation refers to the loss of soil quality or fertility due to natural or human-induced factors. The increasing concern about soil degradation is mostly driven by intensive agriculture practices, deforestation, urbanization, and climate change, to address these issues, the amendments are in soil that improves soil quality by re-establishing microbial populations, balancing pH, adding organic matter, boosting water holding capacity, and reducing compaction.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soil-amendments-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the soil amendments market include BASF SE, UPL Limited, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Bayer AG, Novozymes A/S, Lallemand Inc.

Major companies operating in the soil amendments market are focused on developing technological innovations, such as crop fertilizer and soil amendment technology, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Crop fertilizer and soil amendment technology are crucial elements in modern agriculture, contributing to improved crop yields, enhanced soil health, and reduced dependence on synthetic chemicals.

Segments:

1) By Soil Type: Clay, Sand, Loam, Silt

2) By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And vegetables, Other Crop Types

3) By Product: Organic, Inorganic

4) By Form: Dry, Liquid

5) By Application: Construction And Mining, Agriculture And Gardening, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the soil amendments market in 2023. The regions covered in the soil amendments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Soil Amendments Market Definition

Soil amendments refer to substance applied to soil to enhance its physicochemical or biological characteristics. It is commonly used to create a better environment for plant growth by enhancing soil fertility, and water-holding capacity.

Soil Amendments Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Soil Amendments Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on soil amendments market size, soil amendments market drivers and trends, soil amendments market major players, soil amendments competitors' revenues, soil amendments market positioning, and soil amendments market growth across geographies. The soil amendments market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-crops-global-market-report

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-global-market-report

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

