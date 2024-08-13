Small-Scale Bioreactors Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.73 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.5%

Small-Scale Bioreactors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The small-scale bioreactors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.9 billion in 2023 to $2.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to research and development initiatives, rise in biopharmaceutical production, flexibility in process optimization, shift toward personalized medicine, increased focus on cell culture technologies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The small-scale bioreactors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing biopharmaceutical pipeline, rising adoption in regenerative medicine, expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations (cdmos), advancements in microbial fermentation, increasing demand for flexible manufacturing solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Small-Scale Bioreactors Market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the small-scale bioreactors market going forward. A chronic disease is a form of illness that lasts three months or more and can deteriorate with time. Small-scale bioreactors are crucial for the development and optimization of processes; therefore, they are primarily used in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research and help treat various chronic diseases.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the small-scale bioreactors market include Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO. KG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Infors AG, Getinge AB.

Major companies operating in the small-scale bioreactors market are focusing on developing customizable small-scale bioreactors for easy handling during process development by pharmaceutical developers and professionals.

Segments:

1) By Product: Reusable Bioreactors, Single-Use Bioreactors

2) By Capacity: 5 ML-100 ML, 100 ML-250 ML, 250 ML -500 ML, 500 ML-1 L, 1L-3L, 3L-5L

3) By Molecules: Monoclonal Antibodies, Stem Cells, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, Gene Therapy

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) And Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Academic And Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the small-scale bioreactors market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the small-scale bioreactors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Small-Scale Bioreactors Market Definition

Small-scale bioreactors, also known as laboratory-scale or pilot-scale vessels, refer to the process development and optimization that are used for conducting biological experiments, cultivating microorganisms, cells, or tissues, and studying biological processes under controlled conditions. These bioreactors are designed to mimic and simulate the environment necessary for the growth and metabolism of biological cultures.

