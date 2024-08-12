Estrada: Sponsorship speech

PHILIPPINES, August 12 - Press Release

August 12, 2024 SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada

Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2455 and House Bill No. 9713 Mr. President, esteemed colleagues, as your Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, I have the distinct honor to sponsor the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2455 and House Bill No. 9713 or the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization bill. This legislation aims to revive the SRDP program which was implemented during the 1970s, and envisioned domestic manufacturing and local sourcing of weapons, ammunition, equipment and related defense materiel. Layon po ng ating panukala na maging gawang Pinoy, gawang 'Pinas at sariling atin ang mga sandata, sasakyan, at iba pang kagamitan ng ating mga sundalo, pulis at mga tagapagpatupad ng batas. Bukod sa matutugunan ng mas palalakasing local defense industry ang mga pangangailangan ng ating sandatahang lakas at tanggulang pambansa, inaasahan nating makakapagbigay ito ng trabaho sa ating mga mamamayan, magtutulak ng innovation o pagbabago, at mapapababa ang foreign exchange outflow. Lubos ang ating pasasalamat sa ating mga kaibigang mambabatas mula sa House of Representatives sa pangunguna nina Congressman Oscar Malapitan at Congressman Raul "Boboy" Tupas, kapwa naging Chairman ng House Committee on National Defense and Security sa kanilang pakikipagtulungan at pagpayag na gamitin ang Senate version bilang working draft at sa pagtanggap sa karamihan sa mga probisyong nakapaloob dito. Your Senate panel, meanwhile, accepted key provisions introduced by our friends from the House which further clarified some of our own. We adopted Section 5 of the House Bill which provides guiding principles on the development of the National Defense Industry; as well as Section 12 of the counterpart measure which proposes the development of programs and projects on emerging and evolving technologies. Moreover, we welcomed additional incentives from the House panel which we hope could attract more investors and innovators into the local defense industry. We amended Section 15 of the Senate version to adjust the ceiling of the approved budget for the contract (ABC) subject to the approval of the head of the agency. This is in accordance with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Circular 2023-7 or the Prescribed Guidelines on the Issuance of Multi-Year Contractual Authority (MYCA). Inputs from the Department of National Defense (DND) in further sharpening the measure, particularly on the intended powers and functions of Office of the Undersecretary for Defense Technology Research and Industry Development (DTRID) and in ensuring adequate funding support for SRDP projects, were also incorporated into the measure. We also want to thank our dear friends from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Board of Investments (BOI) for their invaluable inputs and for lending expertise to the body. We merged key provisions from both versions to craft an enhanced set of guidelines with respect to rationalizing defense acquisition while ensuring preferential terms for local players and only turning to foreign suppliers when the needed materiel cannot be produced domestically. Let the whole text of the Joint Explanatory Statement of the Conference Committee be entered into the records and form part of my sponsorship remarks. This representation would like to recognize the patience and active participation of our co-conferees led by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, former Senate President and principal author of this measure; Defense Committee Vice Chairperson Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa; Deputy Majority Floor Leader Sen. Mark Villar; and Minority Floor Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III. My sincerest gratitude to the members of the House contingent composed of Congressman Malapitan, Cong. Tupas, Congressman Zia Alonto Adiong, Cong. Jose Alvarez, Cong. Jonathan Keith Flores, Cong. Arnan Panaligan, Minority Leader Cong. Marcelino Libanan and Deputy Minority Leader Cong. Lex Anthony Cris Colada for working with us in crafting the best possible version of this important piece of legislation. Mr. President, I respectfully move that we adopt and ratify the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill 2455 and House Bill 9713. Thank you, Mr. President.