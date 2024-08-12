Intrinseque Health Announces Expansion with New Facility in Malaysia

Intrinseque Health is proud to announce the opening of its new facility in Malaysia

KAULA LUMPUR, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health, an EN ISO 13485:2016 certified, global leader in Clinical Supply Chain solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its new facility in Malaysia. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our mission to strengthen our presence across the Asia-Pacific region, further enhancing our ability to support the complex needs of clinical development programs.

Malaysia has emerged as a vital hub and a strategic location for clinical trials within Southeast Asia, known for its robust regulatory framework and well-established healthcare infrastructure. With this new entity, Intrinseque Health is strategically positioned to leverage Malaysia’s capabilities, ensuring that our clients receive timely, efficient, and high-quality support for their clinical supply needs.

“The establishment of our new facility in Malaysia is a testament to our commitment to expanding our footprint in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Nitin Jain, President & CEO of Intrinseque Health.

“This expansion not only strengthens our operational capabilities but also enhances our ability to offer localised solutions, ensuring that we can meet the unique demands of our clients in this dynamic region.”

Intrinseque Health is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and innovation in all its operations. The new facility in Malaysia will play a critical role in our ongoing efforts to deliver precise, efficient, and reliable supply chain solutions that are crucial for the success of clinical trials. Our teams are equipped with the expertise and resources needed to navigate the complex regulatory environments, ensuring seamless execution of clinical supply plans.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485 certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Around the globe, Intrinseque Health has offices in countries like the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei) & Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi) and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be available at sites at all times because nothing is more important than the value of a patient’s life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

