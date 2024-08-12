Spay And Neuter Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Spay And Neuter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spay and neuter market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.24 billion in 2023 to $2.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pet population growth, public awareness campaigns, regulatory initiatives, veterinary advancements, animal welfare concerns, overpopulation challenges.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The spay and neuter market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global health concerns, expansion of mobile clinics, educational programs, government support, collaboration with nonprofits.

Growth Driver Of The Spay And Neuter Market

An increase in pet adoption will propel the growth of the spay and neuter market going forward. Animal adoption is defined as acquiring animals through rescue groups instead of purchasing them from pet shops or breeders. Spaying and neutering are used by animals for protection against various diseases and medical conditions and from unwanted births. For instance, in 2021, according to Chewy, Inc., a US-based online retailer of pet food and other products, there were around 977,202 pets adopted in the US in 2021, which resulted in the highest adoption rate of 61% in the past six years.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the spay and neuter market include CVS Group PLC, VetPartners Group Limited, Ethos Veterinary Health LLC, PetIQ, Covetrus Inc., Zoetis Inc., VCA Animal Hospitals Incorporated.

Major companies and organizations operating in the spay and neuter market are focused on adopting strategic partnerships and collaborations to launch spay and neuter services and gain a competitive edge in the market. Such collaborations involve partnerships between various organizations, including veterinary clinics, animal welfare groups, and government agencies, to provide low-cost or free spaying and neutering services for pet owners.

Segments:

1) By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Animals

2) By Provider Type: Veterinary Clinics And Hospitals, Other Providers

3) By End-User: Animal Welfare Groups, Pet Owners

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the spay and neuter market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global spay and neuter market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the spay and neuter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Spay And Neuter Market Definition

Spay and neuter are medical procedures performed on cats and dogs to prevent them from reproducing. A spay is defined as the process of removing the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and uterus from a female cat or dog while a neuter is defined as the process of removing the testes from a male dog or cat.

