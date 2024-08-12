St Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4006198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/10/2024 at 2140 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Finney Drive, Lyndon

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Shelby Kittredge

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

ACCUSED: Trever Gaouette

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/10/2024 at approximately 2140 hours, the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks was notified of a disturbance on Finney Drive in the town of Lyndon. Investigation revealed two of the individuals involved, identified as Shelby Kittredge and Trevor Gaouette, were in violation of their court ordered conditions of release. Both parties were issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Gaouette 9/23/2024 0830 hours, Kittredge 9/30/24 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

