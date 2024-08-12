Submit Release
News Search

There were 144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,994 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4006198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman                    

STATION:  St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/10/2024 at 2140 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Finney Drive, Lyndon

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Shelby Kittredge                                         

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

ACCUSED: Trever Gaouette                                        

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/10/2024 at approximately 2140 hours, the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks was notified of a disturbance on Finney Drive in the town of Lyndon. Investigation revealed two of the individuals involved, identified as Shelby Kittredge and Trevor Gaouette, were in violation of their court ordered conditions of release. Both parties were issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Gaouette 9/23/2024 0830 hours, Kittredge 9/30/24 0830 hours        

COURT: Caledonia

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more