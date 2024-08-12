St Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4006198
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/10/2024 at 2140 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Finney Drive, Lyndon
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Shelby Kittredge
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
ACCUSED: Trever Gaouette
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/10/2024 at approximately 2140 hours, the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks was notified of a disturbance on Finney Drive in the town of Lyndon. Investigation revealed two of the individuals involved, identified as Shelby Kittredge and Trevor Gaouette, were in violation of their court ordered conditions of release. Both parties were issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Gaouette 9/23/2024 0830 hours, Kittredge 9/30/24 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111