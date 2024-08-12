Chief Executive Election set for 13 October

MACAU, August 12 - The date for the Chief Executive Election has been set for 13 October, according to Executive Order 40/2024 published in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Official Gazette.

According to Annex I of the MSAR Basic Law and the Chief Executive Election Law, the Chief Executive shall be a Chinese citizen that has reached 40 years of age, and a permanent resident of Macao who has ordinarily resided in Macao for a continuous period of not fewer than 20 years. The Chief Executive is appointed by the Central Government after being elected by the Chief Executive Election Committee, a body representative of the broad community, and comprised of 400 members from four sectors of society. The term of office of the Chief Executive is five years, and they can serve for not more than two consecutive terms.