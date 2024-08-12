NOËL Spirits Launch New Canned Cocktail Line in Home State of Louisiana

NOËL Spirits’ award-winning premium tequila is the base for its new RTD cocktail line. These canned cocktails are bursting with the essence of Louisiana’s finest fruits and come in three refreshing flavors: Louisiana Strawberry & Satsuma, Paloma, and Classic Margarita. NOËL Spirits’ RTD cocktails, made with premium NOËL tequila, are the perfect addition to any celebration. Fill your cooler with these deliciously vibrant refreshers! Natalie Noel, CEO of NOËL Family Distillery, has carved out a name for herself in the Louisiana spirits market. Her latest offering, RTD cocktails, are made with the same dedication to quality and flavor as NOËL’s bottled spirits.

Our social media sneak peeks sparked an overwhelming response from fans eagerly awaiting the chance to savor these tantalizing canned cocktails.” — Natalie Noel, CEO, NOËL Family Distillery

DONALDSONVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of anticipation, NOËL Family Distillery released its first-ever tequila-based canned cocktails in its home state of Louisiana.

Savoring an expertly mixed cocktail in the Bayou State just got a whole lot easier with the release of a spectacularly sippable canned cocktail line from NOËL Spirits, Louisiana-based makers of award-winning tequilas, vodkas, and rums. Crafted with premium tequila and infused with perfectly balanced, refreshingly delicious, handpicked, sun-ripened fruit flavors, the ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails are made with the same dedication to quality and flavor as their bottled spirits. Launching first in Louisiana, social media has been buzzing about NOËL’s much-anticipated RTD cocktails for months.

“Our unique and exciting canned cocktails offer another delicious way to enjoy tequila and an easy way to turn an evening at home, a backyard barbecue, tailgating party, or girls-night-in into a Louisiana-style celebration,” says Natalie Noel, product visionary and co-founder of NOËL Family Distillery. “The excitement and encouragement from our online community has been incredibly motivating, fueling our passion to deliver nothing but the best.”

Bursting with real fruit flavors, NOËL Spirits’ canned cocktails are available in a 4-count variety pack (8% ABV, 355ml, $13.99 SRP) and are free of gluten, additives, and artificial sweeteners, making them a delicious choice to elevate any celebration.

NOËL Spirits' canned cocktails come in three irresistible flavors:

Louisiana Strawberry & Satsuma: (Sparkling): This signature cocktail captures the essence of Louisiana’s finest fruits, featuring a vibrant fusion of award-winning tequila, sweet strawberries, and tangy satsumas. The 4-pack includes two cans of this flavor.

Paloma: (Sparkling): This clean, classic cocktail is a refreshing mix of tequila and grapefruit, offering an effervescent and delightfully zesty experience.

Classic Margarita: (Non-Sparkling) A timeless favorite, our version offers the perfect balance of tangy lime, sweet agave, and our award-winning tequila.

As the official tequila of LSU® Athletics, NOËL Tequila and NOËL Spirits’ Tequila Canned Cocktails are served in Tiger Stadium and are available at local Louisiana grocery stores and retailers. Refreshing and vibrant, each canned cocktail flavor is designed to elevate any and every occasion. “Our canned cocktails are ultra-smooth, and the premium tequila base and natural Louisiana fruit essences set us apart in a crowded RTD cocktail market,” says Noel. “You’ll taste the difference with the first sip!”

NOËL Spirits, launched in 2023 by the dynamic father-daughter duo Natalie and Chip Noel, has soared as a leader in Louisiana’s spirits market. “We pride ourselves on being the only distillery in the state to offer authentic, additive-free tequila infused with the vibrant spirit of Louisiana,” says Noel. “Our unique collection of spirits – including our barrel-aged rum, tequila, and exclusive pickle vodka – offers cocktail lovers a brand new world of thrilling flavors. Whether you're mixing a classic or crafting something new, NOËL Spirits bring excitement and creativity to every glass.”

###

About NOËL Spirits:

Launched in May 2023 in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, NOËL Family Distillery crafts world-class, small-batch spirits. Their offerings include Louisiana’s only authentic, additive-free tequila, a gold medal winner at the 2023 New York International Spirits competition, and the official tequila of LSU® Athletics, as well as rums made from local sugar cane and vodkas (including a popular pickle vodka) derived from 100% USA-grown corn. NOËL Spirits are available locally in bars, liquor stores, hotels, and restaurants for purchase and pick up at the distillery and online in several states.