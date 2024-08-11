How to Apply for FEMA Assistance in Florida After Hurricane Debby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Florida homeowners and renters in 10 counties who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Debby may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance.

FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. Homeowners and renters in Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Manatee, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties can apply.

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET daily. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA’s disaster assistance offers new benefits that provide flexible funding directly to survivors. In addition, a simplified process and expanded eligibility allows Floridians access to a wider range of assistance and funds for serious needs.

What You’ll Need When You Apply

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.