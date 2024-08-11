Update No. 1: Berlin Barracks / Missing swimmer – search and recovery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A3005264

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 08/10/24 at 1343 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Warren Falls, Warren, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing swimmer – search and recovery

VICTIM: Tuan Baldino

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Paramus, New Jersey

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Search and recovery efforts continued Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, to locate a missing swimmer in Warren Falls. Due to the conditions of the Mad River with high and swift water, recovery was unsuccessful.

The missing swimmer is identified as Tuan Baldino, 35, of Paramus, New Jersey.

Search efforts are expected to resume when river conditions allow, potentially as early as Monday, Aug. 12.

The Vermont State Police continues to ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

No additional information is available at this time. VSP will continue to provide updates as the search and recovery effort continues.

***Initial news release, 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024***

On 8/10/24 at approximately 1343 hrs. Vermont State Police were notified of a missing person at the Warren Falls in Warren. The Warren Constable, Mad River Valley Ambulance, Barre Town EMS, Stowe Fast Water Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, and Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team were all dispatched to the scene. At this time a single male who was last seen in the Cascades section of the falls has been identified as the victim. The individual's name will be released in a later media release.

Search efforts have been suspended for the evening and are planned to resume on the morning of 8/11/24.

VSP is seeking further information on this incident. If you have information, please contact the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

- 30 -