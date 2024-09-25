Free & Equal Elections Foundation Announces Fourth 2024 Presidential Debate in Los Angeles

Free & Equal Presidential Debate October 23

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Free & Equal Elections Foundation announces its fourth Presidential debate on October 23, 2024, at 8:00 PM EDT/5:00 PM PDT in Los Angeles. This highly anticipated event continues the foundation's mission to open the debates and ensure broader discussion among voters.

Confirmed candidates include Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party), Dr. Jill Stein (Green Party), and Randall Terry (Constitution Party). Additionally, invitations have been extended to Claudia De La Cruz (Party for Socialism and Liberation), Vice President Kamala Harris (Democratic Party), President Donald Trump (Republican Party), and Dr. Cornel West (Independent).

The debate will be moderated by Christina Tobin, Founder and Chair of the Free & Equal Elections Foundation, alongside former U.S. Comptroller General and No Labels Co-Founder David Walker and produced by Executive Producer, Kevin Sanford. The event is sponsored by Joe from Texas, We Vote Foundation, Good Ancestor, and TOGETHER!, whose support makes this important debate possible.

“Americans are feeling disenfranchised across the political spectrum and even new and potential voters feel oppressed by the current system," stated Tobin. “There are more independent voters than democrats and republicans. They want to hear from more voices, and our debates provide a platform for candidates to engage in meaningful, substantive, and uncensored discussions.”

“We need to focus on the future and policies rather than the past and personalities,” stated Walker. “Christina and I will do our best to ensure this debate is structured accordingly.”

The third 2024 Free & Equal Elections debate, co-moderated by Tobin and Congressman Thomas Massie, took place at FreedomFest in July with thousands of people in attendance.

Free & Equal Elections continues to lead the charge for more inclusive, transparent and vibrant discourse. This debate is another step towards achieving that goal.

Watch the debate on Free & Equal Network or one of Free & Equal's broadcast partners, including, Scripps News, Rumble, CiVL, KPFK, and C-SPAN - witness firsthand the future of American politics.

Public voting opens on the Free & Equal Election Assistant Blockchain Beta Application powered by Nexus.io after the debate to pick the debate winner through ranked choice voting.

About Free & Equal Elections Foundation

The Free & Equal Elections Foundation is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to creating a more open and transparent electoral process. By promoting fair and inclusive debates, the foundation empowers voters with the information they need to make informed decisions.

For more information, please visit www.freeandequal.org or contact press@freeandequal.org.

