Free & Equal to Host Oct 9 X Space with Presidential Candidates, Co-Hosted by The Big Mig

Free & Equal Elections Foundation to Host X Space Event with Green, Libertarian, and Constitution Party Presidential Candidates, Featuring Co-Host The Big Mig

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 5:30 PM PDT, the Free & Equal Elections Foundation will host an exclusive X Space event featuring 2024 presidential candidates Jill Stein, Chase Oliver, and Randall Terry. The Space will also feature the moderators of the upcoming Free & Equal Presidential debate, Christina Tobin, Founder and Chair of the Free & Equal Elections Foundation, and former U.S. Comptroller General and No Labels Co-Founder David Walker. The event will be co-hosted by The Free & Equal Elections Foundation, and The Big Mig Show co-hosts George Balloutine and Lance Migliaccio.

This special X Space event provides an opportunity to hear directly from the confirmed candidates for the upcoming October 23rd presidential debate in Los Angeles. Free & Equal and The Big Mig will guide a conversation on the future of the country, the challenges of the two-party system, and current events, providing voters with critical insights ahead of the debate.

Event Details:

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 5:30 PM PDT

Platform: X Space (formerly Twitter)

Co-Host: The Big Mig

Participants: Christina Tobin and Dave Walker, Dr. Jill Stein (Green Party), Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party), Randall Terry (Constitution Party)

Link to Listen: https://x.com/i/spaces/1YpKklAyEPoGj

This X Space event aligns with the Free & Equal Elections Foundation's mission to provide voters with access to diverse political voices, promoting transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

