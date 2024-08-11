PHILIPPINES, August 11 - Press Release

August 11, 2024 Cayetano: Good foundations essential for lasting national transformation For Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, what the country needs is a solid foundational strategy that would allow it to achieve genuine and lasting national transformation. He emphasized this during Jeremiah Belgica's launch of his book "Rebuilding Foundations: Touching Base with What Makes a Nation Stand" on August 9, 2024 in the City of Taguig. "Whether you talk about Jesus or the apostles, there was always a strategy. There is a strategy. Now with this book, when Jeremiah (Belgica) talks about foundations, he is sharing with you a God-given strategy," Cayetano said. A committed Christian leader, Cayetano recommended Belgica's book and said being rooted in God's Word is a good foundation for transformation. "God never said 'if you become a Christian nation, hindi magbabaha.' In fact He said the rains will come, the winds will blow, the water will rise, but if tama ang foundation, hindi ka mauuga. The house will remain standing," he said, referring to passages from Matthew 7 in the Bible. Cayetano said alternately, building false or bad foundations that are not rooted in God's Word leads to failure. "Hindi man bumaha, kaunting hangin, tumba na. O kaya kaunting sira sa wiring, nasunog na," he said. Cayetano said Belgica's book is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to establish effective and enduring foundations. "These are the reasons why Jeremiah is talking about foundations - first, because it is strategic, and second, when you have good foundations, everything else follows," he said. Cayetano and Belgica are currently involved in national transformation efforts seeking to strengthen the foundations of seven key areas that shape culture, namely family, business, church, government, health, education, and the media. He said they are pursuing not band-aid solutions but Kingdom strategies for real and lasting transformation. "For example, if the media gives you movies or series that don't give the right values, you might have an agreement that works for a year or two in the administration, but babalik din," he explained. In closing, Cayetano lauded Belgica for his commitment to meaningful transformation rather than temporary change. "Jeremiah's heart is with real transformation. Mahal niya ang Diyos, mahal niya ang bayan. Totoo iyan, one hundred eleven percent," he said. Cayetano: Kailangan ng magandang pundasyon para sa pambansang pagbabago Para kay Senador Alan Peter Cayetano, ang kailangan ng bansa upang makamit ang tunay at pangmatagalang pambansang pagbabago ay isang estratehiya na pagpapatibay ng pundasyon. Binigyang-diin niya ito sa paglulunsad ni Jeremiah Belgica ng kanyang aklat na "Rebuilding Foundations: Touching Base with What Makes a Nation Stand" nitong August 9, 2024 sa Lungsod ng Taguig. "Whether you talk about Jesus or the apostles, there was always a strategy. There is a strategy. Now with this book, when Jeremiah (Belgica) talks about foundations, he is sharing with you a God-given strategy," wika ni Cayetano. Isang tapat na Kristiyanong lider, inirekomenda ni Cayetano ang aklat ni Belgica at sinabing ang pagkakaugat sa Salita ng Diyos ay magandang pundasyon para sa pagbabago. "God never said 'if you become a Christian nation, hindi magbabaha.' In fact He said the rains will come, the winds will blow, the water will rise, but if tama ang foundation, hindi ka mauuga. The house will remain standing," aniya, na tumutukoy sa mga sipi mula sa Mateo 7 sa Bibliya. Sa kabilang banda, sinabi naman ni Cayetano na ang pagtatayo ng mali o masamang pundasyon na hindi nakaugat sa Salita ng Diyos ay humahantong sa kabiguan. "Hindi man bumaha, kaunting hangin, tumba na. O kaya kaunting sira sa wiring, nasunog na," wika niya. Sinabi ni Cayetano na ang aklat ni Belgica ay mahalaga para sa sinumang naghahangad na magtayo ng epektibo at matatag na pundasyon. "These are the reasons why Jeremiah is talking about foundations - first, because it is strategic, and second, when you have good foundations, everything else follows," sabi niya. Kasalukuyang abala sina Cayetano at Belgica sa mga gawain tungo sa pambansang pagbabago. Kabilang dito ang pagpapalakas ng pitong aspeto sa lipunan na humuhubog sa kultura: pamilya, negosyo, simbahan, gobyerno, kalusugan, edukasyon, at media. Sinabi niya na hindi band-aid solution ang kanilang habol kundi mga diskarte sa Kaharian para sa tunay at pangmatagalang pagbabago. "For example, if the media gives you movies or series that don't give the right values, you might have an agreement that works for a year or two in the administration, but babalik din," paliwanag niya. Bilang pagtatapos, pinuri ni Cayetano si Belgica sa kanyang pagtuon sa makabuluhang pagbabago. "Jeremiah's heart is with real transformation. Mahal niya ang Diyos, mahal niya ang bayan. Totoo iyan, one hundred eleven percent," aniya.