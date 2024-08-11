Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Delivers Remarks at the New York City Dominican Parade Breakfast

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul Delivered Remarks at the New York City Dominican Parade Breakfast.

Gracias, Buenos Dias. First of all, I want to say one thing: Viva la República Mexicana! I just needed to say that first of all. We have one of the most incredible, most effective champions — our voice in Washington, D.C. — I served with this man in Washington. Adriano Espaillat is a powerhouse — not just here, but across the nation. We are so blessed to have him as our Congressmember. Let's give another round of applause to Congressmember Espaillat.

Also, another amazing partner of mine in government as we work to fight crime and make sure that our bodegas are protected from retail theft. My partner, Mayor Eric Adams.

All of our leaders who are here, my colleagues in the Assembly, in the Senate, our Councilmembers, I'm grateful for all of you. I have some very good news here today. Let me tell you this: I cherish this community. This community is so powerful. One million strong in the City of New York.

We also need to make sure that we preserve and protect the heritage, the culture, the food, the stories. How do we do that? How about $12.5 million for the first of its kind Center for Arts and Culture, right here in New York. We're going to celebrate the arts and culture and the heart of CUNY.

This will be the first in the nation, my friends, and we'll make it happen right here. And let me present this. How do you like the size of this check? Congratulations to this amazing community. I am there for you; you guys are there for me. Let's continue celebrating the people, the treasures, the food, the culture; all of the Dominican community. Carry on everyone. Thank you, bless you.