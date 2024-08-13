Bigwaverobotics deploys ‘SOLlink-enhanced cleaning robot’ at Incheon International Airport

Bigwaverobotics, a total robot solutions company, announced the deployment of its SOLlink-enhanced cleaning robots at Incheon International Airport, a place where many travelers first encounter Korea. SOLlink integrates control of multiple robots and increases work efficiency.

- 12 cleaning robots deployed to Terminals 1 and 2...Performing task scheduling and integrated control perfectly

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bigwaverobotics, a total robot solutions company, announced the deployment of its SOLlink-enhanced cleaning robots at Incheon International Airport, a place where many travelers first encounter Korea. Bigwaverobotics (CEO Kim Min-gyo) stated on August 5th that they are deploying 12 Gausium cleaning robots across Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of Incheon Airport.

Incheon Airport spans 900,000 square meters, with 167,000 square meters dedicated to passenger concourses in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. The large area and varying access permissions for different regions pose significant cleaning challenges. Additionally, the constant flow of arriving, departing, and transferring passengers, with no days off throughout the year, adds to the difficulty. Although cleaning robots were previously introduced to improve cleaning efficiency, their effectiveness was limited as they required manual operation by cleaning staff.

Bigwaverobotics's cleaning robots deployed at Incheon Airport include eight Gausium Ecobot VC40 units for powerful dry cleaning and four large SC75 units capable of both dry and wet cleaning. The VC40s are designated for carpeted floors, while the SC75s handle marble floors. The arrival hall of Terminal 2, entirely carpeted, will particularly benefit from the strong suction power of the VC40.

These cleaning robots, enhanced with Bigwaverobotics's multi-robot integrated control solution SOLlink, can remotely assign cleaning areas and schedule cleanings at specified times. They can also deploy multiple robots simultaneously to heavily soiled areas requiring prompt cleaning. The robots automatically avoid obstacles and people during cleaning, reducing the risk of accidents.

Additionally, any malfunctions in the cleaning robots can be immediately identified and addressed remotely, with Bigwaverobotics's robot experts quickly dispatched if necessary. This allows Bigwaverobotics's cleaning robots to handle large areas of Incheon Airport, while existing janitors focus on areas that are difficult for robots to clean, improving cleaning efficiency and the working conditions of the janitors.

Kim Min-gyo, CEO of Bigwaverobotics, stated, “Incheon Airport consistently ranks among the top airports globally and is a crucial point for forming first impressions of our country. We hope that the SOLlink-enhanced cleaning robots will further enhance the positive impression of Incheon Airport.”