Bigwaverobotics Leads with Augmented Robot Experience 'SOLlink'

SEOUL, KOREA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses want to use their robots a little more intelligently. Every business owner who has implemented robots to reduce labor costs and increase productivity shares this desire. However, merely purchasing and deploying robots does not automatically reduce labor costs or increase productivity. Often, the burden of managing these robots increases, leading to disappointment in robotic automation. Total robot solutions company Bigwaverobotics announced that the number of sites adopting their multi-robot integrated control platform, SOLlink, has exceeded 186. SOLlink is developed to solve management problems encountered by business operators during the robot introduction process.

SOLlink, launched by Bigwaverobotics in March 2023, is a multi-robot integrated control platform. It allows for the monitoring of all robots on a single screen, regardless of the manufacturer or model, greatly enhancing the scalability of robot deployment. Previously, robot control required a separate control system for each robot. The ability to control multiple robots simultaneously was limited to those of the same model or brand.

◇ SOLlink is a platform that allows for the integrated management of robots from different manufacturers or models on a single screen.

Bigwaverobotics developed SOLlink enabling integrated management of robots from various manufacturers or models on one screen. Through SOLlink, users can issue tasks to robots, track and manage these tasks, and measure the performance of robot deployments. If a robot malfunctions, SOLlink immediately notifies both the worker and Bigwaverobotics, enabling prompt response.

To enhance SOLlink’s functionality, Bigwaverobotics developed the ‘SOLlink Workflow Engine’ to standardize robot languages, the ‘SOLlink Linker’ for robot-infrastructure integration, and the ‘SOLlink Workflow Builder’ for creating complex scenarios with ease, completing the augmented robot platform.

◇ SOLlink Workflow Engine standardizes the different robot languages.

For robots to use elevators and for multiple robots to work synergistically, integration between robots and infrastructure as well as between robots and other robots is essential. SOLlink Workflow Engine addresses this by standardizing the different operating languages of robots and infrastructure, simplifying integration processes that would otherwise require complex engineering tasks.

◇ Robots using elevators become a simple task with SOLlink Linker.

SOLlink Linker integrates robots with workplace infrastructure like elevators and automatic doors, enabling automated entry and movement. Traditionally, individual robots needed to be independently integrated with the infrastructure, adding time and costs. SOLlink Linker significantly reduces these by collectively integrating multiple robots with the workplace infrastructure. It is especially effective in large factories or logistics centers where numerous Automated Mobile Robots (AMRs) need to use elevators.

◇ Multiple robots sharing scenarios for more efficient tasks.

SOLlink Workflow Builder is a platform that manages robot tasks through scenario creation. It allows intuitive task commands for single or multiple robots by organizing tasks into scenarios and adjusting their order using drag-and-drop. Bigwaverobotics is already employing this at Inje University Haeundae Paik Hospital, where guide robots assist patients who suffering from complicated treatment and examination procedures. When a patient moves between floors, one robot escorts them to the elevator, and another robot takes over at the destination floor, all sharing the same guiding scenario.

Currently, over 180 sites are experiencing augmented robot functionality with SOLlink, including Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, which uses SOLlink to control 73 robots of seven types, such as cleaning, delivery, and guide robots.

Kim Min-gyo, CEO of Bigwaverobotics, stated, “Simply implementing robots is not enough to fully reap the benefits of robotic automation. SOLlink ushers in an era where enhanced robot experiences can be realized.”

Bigwaverobotics unveiled SOLlink Linker and WorkflowBuilder at the 2024 SFAW.