First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Giorgi Meshvildishvili on Olympic bronze

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili.
The post reads: "Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili is the bronze medalist of the Paris Summer Olympic Games! I congratulate our athlete and wish him new victories and achievements!"
