First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Giorgi Meshvildishvili on Olympic bronze

AZERBAIJAN, August 11 - 11 August 2024, 10:56

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili.

The post reads: "Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili is the bronze medalist of the Paris Summer Olympic Games! I congratulate our athlete and wish him new victories and achievements!"

