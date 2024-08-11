Voters urged to exercise their voting rights

MACAU, August 11 - The President of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election, Ms Song Man Lei, today called on eligible voters actively to participate in the poll to choose members for the Chief Executive Election Committee.

The members of the Electoral Affairs Commission today visited all three of the polling venues: Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional; the Macao Polytechnic University Multi-Sport Pavilion; and Macao Forum; after they opened to voters at 9am.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the polling stations following their opening, Ms Song said that all election staff had been in place from early today, well-prepared for the venues’ opening, and the day-long operation of their polling stations. She noted that a number of voters was seen outside the polling venues prior to their opening at 9am, waiting to cast their votes. In general, operations at the polling stations had run smoothly since the opening, with voters arriving in a steady flow, in order to vote.

The Electoral Affairs Commission will provide regular updates throughout the day on the Chief Executive Election website (www.ece.gov.mo) regarding the status of the voting process, said Ms Song.

Ms Song once again urged eligible voters to exercise their voting rights before 6pm today, to choose members of the Chief Executive Election Committee. Voters must bring their actual identification card with them in order to vote at their designated polling station.

Voters must closely observe the election law and Guideline 1/CAECE/2024 to exercise their voting rights. It was important to avoid inadvertently engaging in illegal activities or violation of regulations. A voter must not disclose his or her choice or voting intention within a 100-metre radius of the polling station or buildings hosting polling stations. It was also prohibited to use mobile phones, other communication devices, sound recording equipment, photography gear or video recording devices in the polling stations.

Voters are required to mark the ballot paper in the square corresponding to the name of their preferred candidate. There are relevant posters inside each polling booth for voters to refresh their memory regarding the correct method to mark a ballot paper.

If a voter accidentally marks, stains, or damages the ballot paper, they should first place the ballot paper in an envelope within the polling booth, then return it to the polling station executive committee, and exchange it for a new ballot paper.

Ms Song said she hoped that the preliminary tally of the results could be announced this evening, via the optimised electronic vote-counting system and the counting process overall. The general audit committee overseeing the Chief Executive Election Committee poll will hold a meeting on Monday (12 August) to verify the election results.