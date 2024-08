Westminster Barracks / Single vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:24B1005312

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/10/2024

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Westminster

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Coolidge St

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Hugh Haggerty

AGE: 87

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: To be determined

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 08/10/2024 at approximately 9:08 am, the Vermont State Police received a report of single vehicle crash into a building located on US Route 5 in the Town of Westminster. The crash is still under investigation.

