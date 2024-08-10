Water and Sanitation avails comprehensive bursaries for sector studies

The Department of Water and Sanitation has comprehensive bursaries available to grade 12 learners who plan to pursue studies in the water and sanitation field for the 2025 academic year.

The comprehensive bursary application process opened on 01 May 2024 and will close on 30 September 2024 and is targeting the previously disadvantaged and impoverished persons from poverty-stricken and rural communities across the country.

The bursary programme covers full tuition fees, accommodation and food as per university guidance, books and stationery allowance and a monthly stipend.

For the 2025 academic year, the Department will consider applications only for 1st year students studying towards the following qualifications:

BSc/BEng in Civil; Mechanical and Electrical

BSc in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Water Project Management, Environmental and Water Sciences

BSc (Hons) in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Water Project Management, Environmental and Water Sciences

National 3-year Diploma/BEng Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current) and Water Care.

Through the bursary programme, the Department of Water and Sanitation will require bursars who obtained their qualifications to join the Learning Academy as graduate trainees on a fixed term contract for a period of maximum of three (3) years.

The graduate trainees will be exposed to general and soft skill training programmes, orientation and induction into Department. After completion, the trainees will be placed in various functional areas (base stations) within the Department and allocated mentors within the various line functions to receive the job training.

The experience and expertise gained during this time will assist with the professionalisation of scientists and engineers, and give workplace exposure and additional training until they are ready to register as professionals with their relevant professional bodies.

Bursary application forms can be sent by email to bursaries@dws.gov.za. For more information, students are encouraged to visit the Department’s website.

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

