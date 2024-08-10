Government speaks against gender-based violence and femicide and the abuse of the elderly

Government strongly condemns the heinous acts of violence against women, which continue to plague communities. This abhorrent abuse of the elderly and the continued scourge of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in the country will not be tolerated.

Recently, an appalling incident involving a 101-year-old pensioner in Zaaiplaas, outside Jane Furse in Limpopo was reported, where the elderly woman was allegedly raped by a 27-year-old man, an act of unimaginable cruelty that left her with an open wound to her head. This is one of many cases of GBVF in the country, and this kind of violence, especially against the most vulnerable members of our society will never be accepted. Those who commit such despicable crimes will face the full might of the law.

Government will continue to implement and strengthen measures aimed at protecting all citizens and communities are urged to work with law enforcement to create a safer environment for all. Report any form of violence to a police station near you or by calling the crime stop number on 08600 10111. Alternatively, report using the MySAPS App. Let us all all play our part in ending GBVF by stopping it when we see it. Citizens can also call the 24-hour GBV helpline on 0800 428 428 if they or someone they know needs assistance or SMS HELP to 31531.

Government is making progress in establishing dedicated desks at police stations in GBVF hotspots. The desks have police officers who are specifically trained to provide victim-centred assistance and support. Members of the public can also make use of Thuthuzela Care Centres, which are one-stop facilities that offer free counselling, medical examination and investigating officers, among other things.

Citizens are urged to support survivors in their journey towards healing. Together, we can build a society where no one lives in fear, and where the dignity of every individual is respected and upheld.

