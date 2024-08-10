MEC Anton Bredell commends swift response to Malmesbury flooding incident

Anton Bredell, Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, extends his gratitude to the West Coast Disaster Management Centre and Swartland Municipality for their prompt and effective response to this morning’s flooding incident near Malmesbury when a farm dam’s wall failed, which led to extensive flooding downstream in the communities of Riverlands and Dassenberg.

“Swartland Fire and Rescue and Law Enforcement Services managed to save 15 people through their rapid response early this morning. Injured persons have been assessed for near-drowning and transported to nearby hospitals for observation and further treatment. At this moment, no fatalities or missing persons have been reported. We are currently aware of 50 households that suffered damages caused by the flooding,” Minister Bredell said.

Initial reports indicate extensive damage to property and infrastructure. While the Swartland Municipality has reported no injuries or missing persons at this time, efforts are ongoing to reach areas that were initially inaccessible due to the flooding.

Engineers from the Department of Local Government are conducting an on-site assessment on the extent of damages to infrastructure and various stakeholders are working to deliver humanitarian aid efforts. The priority is to ensure that all affected individuals have access to clean water and basic services throughout the weekend.

Initial reports indicate that the flooding was caused when the dam wall, of the middle of three farm dams, failed. This caused a sudden inflow into the dam situated below, causing this dam wall to also fail, resulting in significant flooding in parts of Riverlands and Dassenberg settlements outside Malmesbury. The third dam, situated upstream of the two failed dams, is currently being inspected by engineers to assess its safety.

“We urge residents to stay safe and remain vigilant, as the South African Weather Service has predicted more rainfall for the coming weekend. We ask that community members remain calm and follow the instructions of emergency officials on the ground,” said Minister Bredell.

An Incident Command Post has been established at Riverland Primary School, from where all rescue, recovery and humanitarian aid is being coordinated.

Media enquiries:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

E-mail: Wouter.kriel@westerncape.gov.za