J'adore célébrer Paris à Los Angeles Apprendre et pratiquer le français tout en dînant et en faisant du shopping

Love to Celebrate Paris in LA! Learn and Practice French While Dining and Shopping...Join The Rosé Club Rewarded By Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Girl Causes www.MabelleVie.LA

Love to Support Girls and Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn The Rosé Social Club Membership www.TheRoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA

Love to Support Girls and Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn The Rosé Social Club Membership www.TheRoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA

Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Girl Gig for Talented Tween Review Fashion at Major Sporting Events www.SweetFashionReview.com Paris to LA