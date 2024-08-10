J'adore célébrer Paris à Los Angeles Apprendre et pratiquer le français tout en dînant et en faisant du shopping
Recruiting for Good trouve des entreprises professionnelles pour financer des causes de filles et récompense les références ayant une expérience française.
Recruiting for Good aide à financer les sports féminins, Girls Design Tomorrow (programme de leadership) et 2028 Girl Ambassadors (pour les Jeux olympiques de Los Angeles).
Recruiting for Good récompensera les recommandations d'entreprises qui embauchent du personnel professionnel avec l'adhésion au Rosé Social Club.
Participer au recrutement pour de bonnes causes pour aider à soutenir les filles ; et profitez d'une récompense exclusive réservée aux membres « Celebrate Paris in LA ! »
Les membres aiment apprendre (et pratiquer) le français tout en dînant et en faisant du shopping à Los Angeles.
Selon le fondateur de Recruiting for Good, Carlos Cymerman, "Avant de fonder Recruiting for Good, j'étais professeur d'anglais langue seconde ; l'anglais est ma troisième langue. Et j'aime récompenser l'expérience d'apprendre le français, l'une des plus belles langues !"
Comment célébrer Paris à Los Angeles ?
1. Présentez Recruiting for Good à un responsable des ressources humaines qui recrute du personnel professionnel.
2. Recruiting for Good aide l’entreprise à trouver un employé ; et gagne des honoraires d'intermédiaire qui sont partagés.
3. La personne qui a fait l'introduction gagne l'adhésion au Rosé Social Club (qui comprend Celebrate Paris in LA French Experience).
Carlos Cymerman ajoute : "Vos références nous aident à financer des programmes enseignant le leadership aux filles. Les filles découvrent leur passion, leur objectif et jouent un jeu plus grand !"
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Let's prepare Girls for 2028 LA Games; Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds by delivering staffing services to companies. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good, can choose which girl to sponsor for Ambassador Training Program, or Athletics (Fund Elite Sport Camps). Recruiting for Good will reward 10% of our placement fees to support girls.
Love to Celebrate Paris in LA...Join The Rosé Social Club...Rewarded by Recruiting for Good. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girl Causes and Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards. $1500 dining gift card to a woman owned restaurant (a.o.c., Violet LA, or Xuntos). Learn and practice French thru The Sweetest Immersive Parties while Dining and Shopping in LA. To learn more visit www.CelebrateParisinLA.com The Sweetest Time of The Year!
Love to Party for Good? Teach Girls to Lead! Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest and Most Rewarding Leadership Development Program; We are Training Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World. This immersive training program includes; learning and practicing a foreign language (become multi-lingual), teaching girls sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Girls will learn to appreciate themselves, learn to serve the community, have fulfilling experiences, grow from within, learn positive values, and success habits too! The meaningful experiences...will propel them to a life of fun fulfillment, and Party for Good Too! www.2028AmbassadorTeam.com to Welcome The World! Only 10 Girls Every Year...We'll Only Consider Boys Who Can Keep Up With The Girls!
Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose +Play!
Exceptionally Talented 14-Year-Old Girl BooksandLooks Who Works On Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program; Landed Gig to Review Fashion at Major Sport Events!