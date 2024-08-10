Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,412 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Alfonso Dominguez on Olympic silver

AZERBAIJAN, August 10 - 10 August 2024, 10:00

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Alfonso Dominguez’s Olympic silver medal.

The post reads: "I sincerely congratulate the boxer and silver medalist, Alfonso Dominguez! I wish our athlete, who represented Azerbaijan with honor at the Paris Summer Olympic Games, strength, vitality, new victories, and continued success!”

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Alfonso Dominguez on Olympic silver

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more