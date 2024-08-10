To His Excellency Mr. Daniel Noboa Azín, President of the Republic of Ecuador
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Ecuador—Independence Day.
I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Ecuador will further expand, and our cooperation in multilateral institutions will continue in the future.
On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish your people everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 7 August 2024