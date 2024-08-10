JERICHO ROAD CLOSURE- SKUNK HOLLOW
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston VSP Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Please be advised of roadway closure on Skunk Hollow rd / Tyler Place in Jericho VT. Roadways are closed due to down trees and wires.
Specific details on roadway damages are not yet available and will be provided by Williston VSP when available.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Rebecca Stark
Emergency Communications Dispatcher Trainee
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173