JERICHO ROADWAY CLOSURE- BARBER FARM RD

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston VSP Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Please be advised of roadway closure on Barber Farm rd near 141 Barber Farm rd in Jericho VT. The roadway is closed due to down trees and wires.

Specific details on roadway damages are not yet available and will be provided by Williston VSP when available.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



