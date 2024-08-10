Submit Release
JERICHO ROADWAY CLOSURE- BARBER FARM RD

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston VSP Barracks

 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Please be advised of roadway closure on Barber Farm rd near 141 Barber Farm rd in Jericho VT. The roadway is closed due to down trees and wires.

 

Specific details on roadway damages are not yet available and will be provided by Williston VSP when available.    

 

Motorists should  seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  


