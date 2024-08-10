PHILIPPINES, August 10 - Press Release

August 10, 2024 Gatchalian seeks massive reform in DepEd's 'National Learning Recovery Program' Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for massive reforms in the Department of Education's (DepEd) National Learning Recovery Program (NLRP) to effectively target learners needing interventions. "It seems to us that, first, it is not reaching the right clientele. Second, it's not delivering the outcomes that will help our students keep up with their grade level. For me this program needs to be reformed in order to produce the desired results," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. While the DepEd was targeting to administer tests to 1.7 million Grade 7 students, only 53.69% were able to participate. Because participation in the learning camps is voluntary, only around 10% of learners needing intervention attended the learning camps, the DepEd added. Gatchalian flagged that because of the lack of sufficient data, the DepEd was not able to effectively target and capture those learners needing interventions. The lawmaker added that because the program is not capturing learners needing support, the allocation and utilization of resources is not efficient. "What we need to immediately attend to is the intervention program because andun 'yung mga nangangailangan ng tulong. Sila 'yung mga nangangailangan ng government resources in order to keep up. What we want is to use all our resources para sa intervention program," Gatchalian added. The senator also flagged that the National Learning Camp Assessments (NLCA) administered to Grade 8 learners is not improving learners' scores. Overall results of the 2023 NLCA results showed that while the national average for Grade 8 pre-tests in English, Science, and Math is 37.23, the national average for Grade 9 post-tests in the same subjects is only 35.74. Gatchalian further added that Congress is expected to ratify the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604), which would institute a learning intervention programs whose premises shall include well-systematized tutorial sessions and well-designed intervention plans and learning resources. Gatchalian: Kailangan ng malawakang reporma ng 'National Learning Recovery Program' Itinutulak ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang malawakang reporma sa National Learning Recovery Program (NLRP) ng Department of Education (DepEd). "Lumalabas na hindi nito natutugunan ang dapat sana'y target na mga mag-aaral na nangangailangan ng intervention. Pangalawa, hindi ito nagiging epektibo upang makasabay ang mga mag-aaral sa kanilang grade level. Para sa akin, kailangan ng reporma ng programa upang makamit ang mga inaasahang resulta," sabi ni Gatchalian, Chaiman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Target ng DepEd na isailalim sa pagsusulit ang 1.7 milyong estudyante ng Grade 7 ngunit tanging 53.69% lamang ang nakalahok. Ayon sa datos, nasa 10% lamang ng mga mag-aaral na nangangailangan ng intervention ang dumalo sa learning camps. Boluntaryo lang kasi ang pagdalo sa mga ganitong learning camps, sabi ng DepEd. Dahil sa kakulangan ng sapat na datos, sinabi ng senador na hindi mabisang nata-target at naaabot ng DepEd ang mga mag-aaral na nangangailangan ng interbensyon. Dagdag pa ng mambabatas, dahil hindi natutukoy ng programa ang mga mag-aaral na nangangailangan ng suporta, hindi rin epektibo ang paggamit ng mga pondo. "Ang kailangan nating tugunan agad ay ang intervention program dahil nandoon 'yung mga nangangailangan ng tulong. Sila 'yung mga nangangailangan ng government resources upang makasabay. Ang nais natin ay gamitin ang lahat ng ating mga pondo para sa intervention program," pagdidiin ni Gatchalian. Dagdag pa ng senador, hindi nagpapabuti ng mga marka o score ng mga mag-aaral ang National Learning Camp Assessments (NLCA) na isinagawa para sa mga estudyante ng Grade 8. Batay sa pangkalahatang resulta ng 2023 NLCA, habang ang pambansang average ng mga Grade 8 sa mga pre-test sa English, Science, at Math ay 37.23, ang pambansang average naman ng mga nasa Grade 9 sa post-test ng parehong mga subject ay 35.74 lamang. Samantala, sinabi ni Gatchalian na inaasahang raratipikahan na ng Kongreso ang Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604), na magtataguyod ng mga intervention programs para sa mag-aaral. Ito ay may mga sistematikong tutorial session at dinisenyong intervention plans sa pag-aaral.