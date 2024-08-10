Westminster Barracks / DUI #3, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B2003723

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias                         

STATION: Westminster                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2024 at 2124 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 MM 36.4 N, Rockingham, Vermont. 

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Gross Negligent Operation, and Reckless Endangerment.

 

ACCUSED: Timothy R. Hayward (DOB:10/30/1976)                                    

AGE: 47                                                                                                             

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were notified by the Royalton Barracks of a wrong-way driver in the area of Hartford on Interstate 91, in the Town of Hartford, Vermont. 

 

Troopers located the reported vehicle near Mile Marker 39 on Interstate 91 and initiated measures to stop the vehicle from traveling further. After the vehicle stopped traveling the operator of the vehicle stopped near Mile Marker 36.4 on Interstate 91 in the Town of Rockingham, Vermont.

 

Troopers identified the operator as Timothy R. Hayward (47). While speaking with Hayward, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed Hayward was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. Hayward was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Hayward was processed and released with a citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/12/2024 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2024 at 1230        

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

 

