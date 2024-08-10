Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A2005557

TROOPER:  Jared Blair                  

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2024 at approximately 1554 hours

LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy, Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Angela Levick                                                                               

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans City, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/09/2024 at approximately 1428 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were responding to a trespassing call in Georgia. During investigation of that call it was determined that Angela Levick (49) had an active arrest warrant for a Violation of Conditions of Release. Angela was located, taken into custody and transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. Angela was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 08/12/2024 at 1300 hours.

 

 

LODGED – Yes   LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $50

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2024 at 1:00 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

