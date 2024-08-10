St. Albans Barracks // Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2005557
TROOPER: Jared Blair
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/09/2024 at approximately 1554 hours
LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy, Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Angela Levick
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/09/2024 at approximately 1428 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were responding to a trespassing call in Georgia. During investigation of that call it was determined that Angela Levick (49) had an active arrest warrant for a Violation of Conditions of Release. Angela was located, taken into custody and transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. Angela was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 08/12/2024 at 1300 hours.
LODGED – Yes LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $50
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2024 at 1:00 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.