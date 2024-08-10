Lafayette Woman Faces Charges Related to Her Son’s Death

SMITH COUNTY – A TBI investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Smith County woman, who faces charges related to the shooting death of her son.

At the request of the 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI agents were requested to investigate the January 30th shooting death of Theodore Taylor (DOB 01/03/2003), at a home on Rawls Creek Road in Gordonsville. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Trena Roberts caused Taylor, her son, to commit an assault against two men by use or display of a deadly weapon, and caused one of those men to recklessly kill Taylor.

On August 5th, the Smith County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Trena Roberts (DOB 11/12/1974) with one count of Reckless Homicide and two counts of Aggravated Assault. Roberts was arrested August 7th and was booked in the Smith County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.