Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,844 in the last 365 days.

Queen Street Resurfacing August 12-15

Posted on Aug 9, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises road users of single lane closures on Queen Street between Cooke Street and Kamakeʻe Street from Monday, Aug. 12, to Thursday, Aug. 15 for road resurfacing.

Resurfacing will begin at 8 p.m. nightly and end at 4 a.m. the following day. During the resurfacing, crews will close a single lane and maintain access in both directions by alternating travel in the remaining lane (contraflow).

The work schedule, weather permitting, is:

  • 8 p.m. Aug. 12 – 4 a.m. Aug. 13 – Queen Street between Cooke Street and Ward Avenue
  • 8 p.m. Aug. 13 – 4 a.m. Aug. 14 – Queen Street between Cooke Street and Ward Avenue
  • 8 p.m. Aug. 14 – 4 a.m. Aug. 15 – Queen Street between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street
  • 8 p.m. Aug. 15 – 4 a.m. Aug. 16 – Queen Street between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street

The Queen Street resurfacing between Cooke Street and Kamakeʻe Street is considered a short-term measure to address poor pavement condition, improve vehicular pavement markings and signage, and provide dedicated space for pedestrians and cyclists while HDOT and the City and County of Honolulu allocate resources and develop longer-term plans to improve roadway infrastructure in Kaka‘ako.

###

You just read:

Queen Street Resurfacing August 12-15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more