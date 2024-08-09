Queen Street Resurfacing August 12-15

Main, News Posted on Aug 9, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises road users of single lane closures on Queen Street between Cooke Street and Kamakeʻe Street from Monday, Aug. 12, to Thursday, Aug. 15 for road resurfacing.

Resurfacing will begin at 8 p.m. nightly and end at 4 a.m. the following day. During the resurfacing, crews will close a single lane and maintain access in both directions by alternating travel in the remaining lane (contraflow).

The work schedule, weather permitting, is:

8 p.m. Aug. 12 – 4 a.m. Aug. 13 – Queen Street between Cooke Street and Ward Avenue

8 p.m. Aug. 13 – 4 a.m. Aug. 14 – Queen Street between Cooke Street and Ward Avenue

8 p.m. Aug. 14 – 4 a.m. Aug. 15 – Queen Street between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street

8 p.m. Aug. 15 – 4 a.m. Aug. 16 – Queen Street between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street

The Queen Street resurfacing between Cooke Street and Kamakeʻe Street is considered a short-term measure to address poor pavement condition, improve vehicular pavement markings and signage, and provide dedicated space for pedestrians and cyclists while HDOT and the City and County of Honolulu allocate resources and develop longer-term plans to improve roadway infrastructure in Kaka‘ako.

###