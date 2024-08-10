Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,845 in the last 365 days.

Roadway Closure - VT Rte 100 near Warren Falls

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

 Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 100 near Warren Falls will be shut down due to trees in the roadway, the roadway in impassable currently. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

You just read:

Roadway Closure - VT Rte 100 near Warren Falls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more