Puainako Street repaving extended through September 2024

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this update for work on the Puainako Street Resurfacing Project.

Due to 77 weather-related unworkable days and construction delays, the new estimated completion date for this project is September 2024. A previous release stated the estimated completion date was August 2024.

To ease impact to the surrounding schools, remaining work on this project will be completed as nightwork, between the hours of 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. There will be a nightly single lane closure in the direction of work. Special duty police officers will be on-site to direct traffic during the alternating lane closure.

Remaining work on Puainako Street includes: the installation of loop detectors and striping. These installations will be completed during daytime work hours and will be announced as scheduled.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone area. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

For HDOT Hawaiʻi Island road closures please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/ To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

