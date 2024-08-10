Submit Release
Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road (Highway 130) Contraflow extended to 10AM beginning August 12

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is extending the closing time of the Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road (Highway 130) morning northbound contraflow between Kaloli Drive and Shower Drive to 10 a.m. The current hours of the contraflow, which cones off one Pāhoa-bound lane to create two Hilo-bound lanes in the morning peak, are 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

HDOT will monitor the extended contraflow operations to see if the later end time improves travel times into Downtown Hilo from the Puna District.

The cost to extend the contraflow end time is approximately $212,618 per year. This measure increases the annual cost of the Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road morning northbound contraflow to roughly $640,500.

