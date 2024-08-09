Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet Aug. 14 and 15

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet beginning at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 for department reports and an education session and beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 for its regular business meeting via Zoom and in person at 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne.

The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007.