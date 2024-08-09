Delaware Children Wish Smokey Bear Happy 80th Birthday at Dover Public Library

DOVER, Del. (August 9, 2024) – More than 100 Delawareans, from newborns to seniors, attended story time at the Dover Public Library to wish Smokey Bear a happy 80th birthday today, on August 9, which marks Smokey’s official birthday.

“Delaware Libraries are excited to partner with the Delaware Forest Service to celebrate Smokey Bear’s 80th Birthday and the 45th Summer Library Reading Program,” said Dr. Annie Norman, State Librarian. “Both programs create memories and lifelong learners across generations. Our partners and the public can reminisce while introducing the joy of nature and literacy to children, now and into the future!”

Earlier this year, each library received a package of forestry-themed books, Smokey Bear signage, and prizes for the youth completing the challenge to help children and families connect with this iconic forest legend.

In anticipation of Smokey Bear’s arrival, the children harmonized on several songs, including “The Library Song” and “Smokey the Bear,” with Miss Jackie McCabe, the children’s librarian. Then, while adults sat on chairs, children gathered around on the floor as Delaware’s First Lady, Tracey Quillen Carney, read “The Bear That Ate Your Sandwich” by Julia Sarcone-Roach. The families also learned the history of Smokey Bear and how he became the national icon for preventing forest fires in 1944.

Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse presents a proclamation to Smokey Bear in honor of his 80th birthday at the Dover Public Library.

The Delaware Forest Service, in partnership with the Smokey Bear public awareness campaign, teaches thousands of Delaware youth each year about the need to protect our forests and trees from wildfire.

The Delaware Forest Service has coordinated a statewide library tour to promote the Smokey Bear Reading Challenge and deliver programming on wildfire prevention and nature education to Delaware communities. According to the Delaware Forest Service’s Training Specialist, Ashley Melvin, as of today’s visit to the Dover Public Library, Smokey Bear has visited 20 of the 33 libraries throughout the state.

Melvin excused herself from the room to find her good friend Smokey Bear and bring him back to meet all the children. The children quietly called for Smokey Bear to come out of the library’s pantry, where Melvin had found him indulging in Miss Jackie’s lunch.

Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse presented Smokey Bear with a proclamation from Governor Carney to celebrate his birthday. Scuse urged all to celebrate Smokey Bear’s tremendous legacy by increasing awareness of wildfire safety, including ensuring their campfires are safe to help protect Delaware’s forests and wildlife.

After singing happy birthday to the bear of the hour, Smokey took time to meet with all the children and take pictures before heading outside to visit with crew members from the Dover Volunteer Fire Department and the Delaware Forest Service Wildland Fire Brush Truck.

###

About Delaware Forest Service

The mission of the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Delaware Forest Service (DFS) is to conserve, protect, and enhance Delaware forests and their resources for the public through education, management, demonstration, promotion, and providing technical services in a timely and efficient manner. DFS offers a wide range of services to help Delawareans manage and improve their forest resources. These services are divided into three categories: conservation, protection, and education. For more information, visit de.gov/forestry.