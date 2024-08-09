Submit Release
Final Day to Apply for FEMA Assistance

MADISON, Miss. – Today, August 9, 2024, is the final day for homeowners and renters in Hancock, Hinds, Humphreys, Madison, Neshoba and Scott counties who were affected by the April 8-11, 2024, severe storms to apply for FEMA assistance.

Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance the following ways:

  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. 
  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Download the FEMA mobile app  

FEMA assistance may cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is non-taxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, or other benefits. 

For the latest information on recovery from the April tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4790. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4@femaregion4.

