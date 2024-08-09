Final Day to Apply for FEMA Assistance

MADISON, Miss. – Today, August 9, 2024, is the final day for homeowners and renters in Hancock, Hinds, Humphreys, Madison, Neshoba and Scott counties who were affected by the April 8-11, 2024, severe storms to apply for FEMA assistance.

Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance the following ways:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA mobile app

FEMA assistance may cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is non-taxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, or other benefits.

For the latest information on recovery from the April tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4790. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4@femaregion4.