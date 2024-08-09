Submit Release
August 11 Is Call 811 Before You Dig Day

Nashville, Tennessee – Sunday, August 11, 2024, is National 811 Day. The Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) and the Underground Utility Damage Enforcement Board (UUDEB) would like everyone to contact Tennessee 811 before engaging in any excavation or demolition activity, including the use of hand tools.

 “Even if you’re just planning to use a shovel for a project, call 811 beforehand,” said UUDEB Chairman Kevin Tubberville. Previously, notification to 811 was required when using mechanized equipment. However, the use of hand tools, such as shovels, now need notification to 811.

 Examples of projects for notifying 811 include:

  • Excavating 
  • Grading
  • Installing a swimming pool
  • Installing a fence or mailbox
  • Landscaping
  • Building a deck or patio

“Tennessee law requires notification to 811 prior to excavating or demolishing,” says TPUC Chair David Jones. Notification to Tennessee 811 can be made by dialing 811 or online at www.tenn811.com. By contacting Tennessee 811, utility companies are notified of the requirement to mark underground utility facilities. For more information on Tennessee 811, visit www.tenn811.com.

